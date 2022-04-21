Harrison was removed from Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader in Cleveland due to right shoulder soreness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Harrison appeared to suffer the injury while making a catch deep in left field, though he initially remained in the contest. The 34-year-old went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts prior to leaving the game and should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.