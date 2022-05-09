Harrison is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
He'll take a seat for the third time in four games, with each of those absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. At this stage, Harrison looks to have lost hold of primary duties at second base to Leury Garcia after hitting just .145/.230/.255 over 61 plate appearances during his first season in Chicago.
