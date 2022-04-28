site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-josh-harrison-not-in-thursdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Harrison isn't starting Thursday against the Royals.
Harrison returned from a shoulder injury Tuesday against Kansas City, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Leury Garcia will start at second base and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read