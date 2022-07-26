Harrison (leg) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Harrison was scratched from Sunday's lineup with his injury, and he will not start Tuesday either despite a day off in between. Leury Garcia will man the keystone in Harrison's place.
