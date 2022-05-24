Harrison will sit Tuesday against Boston, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Harrison sits for the second game in a row after previously making three straight starts. He hasn't earned a true everyday role this season, as he's hitting just .179/.258/.286. Leury Garcia will start at second base.
More News
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Not starting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Sitting Monday•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Losing work to Garcia•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Remains out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Out of Friday's lineup•