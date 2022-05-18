Harrison isn't starting Wednesday against the Royals.
Harrison started in both games during Tuesday's doubleheader, and he went 2-for-6 with a double, a run, a walk and a strikeout. He'll get a breather while Leury Garcia starts at the keystone and bats seventh.
