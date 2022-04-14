Harrison (back) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Mariners.
Manager Tony La Russa hinted Thursday that Harrison would be out of the lineup, and that'll officially be the case with Leury Garcia starting at the keystone and batting sixth. Whether the 34-year-old Harrison will be available off the bench remains to be seen.
