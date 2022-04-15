Harrison (back) is not in the lineup Friday against the Mariners.
Harrison finds himself on the bench for the second straight day after leaving Wednesday's game with lower-back stiffness. It's unclear if the veteran infielder will be available off the bench, while Leury Garcia receives another start at the keystone in his absence.
