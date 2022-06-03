site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-josh-harrison-out-of-fridays-lineup-829272 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Harrison is not in Friday's lineup against the Rays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
He is in a 2-for-22 skid at the plate over his last eight games. Leury Garcia will man second base while Danny Mendick starts at shortstop.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read