Harrison (shoulder) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Guardians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
He was removed from Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader with shoulder soreness that he sustained after making an acrobatic catch in the field. Leury Garcia will start at second base.
