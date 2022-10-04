Harrison went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Twins.

With AJ Pollock on base in the second inning, Harrison took an 0-1 slider from Bailey Ober deep to left field to tie the game at 2-2 and help the White Sox eke out a 3-2 victory. The home run, Harrison's seventh of the season and first since Aug. 9, comes amid a stretch where the veteran has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games. In 421 plate appearances this season, Harrison is slashing .257/.311/.369.

