Harrison went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored Thursday against the Guardians.
Harrison returned to the lineup after a three-game absence caused by an illness. He was productive in the latter portions of the game, tallying a double in the sixth inning prior to earning a free pass and coming around to score in the final frame. Harrison had been hitting fairly well prior to being sidelined, and he now has at least one hit in eight of his last nine starts. For the season, he has a .253/.317/.366 line across 380 plate appearances.