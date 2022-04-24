Harrison (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Harrison's sore shoulder will keep him on the bench for the fourth game in a row, allowing Leury Garcia to pick up another turn at the keystone. The White Sox are seemingly viewing Harrison as day-to-day, but if the veteran remains sore following Monday's off day, a stint on the injured list could be in the forecast.
