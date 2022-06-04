Harrison isn't starting Saturday against Tampa Bay.
Harrison went 0-for-3 in Thursday's series finale against Toronto, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Leury Garcia will start at the keystone while Danny Mendick takes over at shortstop.
