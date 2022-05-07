Harrison isn't starting Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Harrison will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game after starting in six straight matchups prior to Friday. Leury Garcia will start at the keystone and bat ninth.
More News
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Back-to-back two-hit games•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Not starting Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Hitless in return•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Returns as designated hitter•