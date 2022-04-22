Harrison (shoulder) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Twins.
Harrison left the nightcap of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Guardians due to right shoulder soreness and didn't play Thursday. He'll sit for at least one more game, with Leury Garcia remaining the starter at second base.
