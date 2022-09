Harrison is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Harrison will get a breather for the day game after he went 3-for-8 with a double while picking up starts at second base and third base the past two days. Leury Garcia will fill in at the hot corner Thursday, while Romy Gonzalez gets the nod at the keystone.