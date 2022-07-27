Harrison (leg) is starting Wednesday against Colorado.
Harrison missed the last two games due to a leg injury but is starting at the keystone and batting seventh Wednesday. Over his three games since the All-Star break, he's gone 3-for-12 with a double, a run, an RBI and a walk.
