Harrison was removed from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics due to flu-like symptoms, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Harrison had been scheduled to start at third base in the series finale for a resting Yoan Moncada, but Leury Garcia will instead join the lineup while Harrison joins Moncada on the bench. Once he moves past the illness, Harrison will likely serve as a utility man for the White Sox, with rookie Romy Gonzalez having seemingly supplanted the veteran as the team's preferred option at the keystone.