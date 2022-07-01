site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Sitting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Jul 1, 2022
6:52 pm ET
Harrison will sit Friday against the Giants.
Harrison has picked things up at the plate recently, posting a .926 OPS over his last 12 games. He'll rest here after going hitless with three strikeouts Wednesday, with Leury Garcia getting the start at second base.
