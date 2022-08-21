site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Sitting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Harrison is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The veteran will receive a breather after he started each of the past 11 games while slashing .286/.318/.310 over that stretch. Romy Gonzalez will spell Harrison at the keystone and will bat eighth.
