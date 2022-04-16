Harrison (back) is starting Saturday's game against the Rays, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Harrison sat out the last two games due to a back injury, but he'll start at third base and bat seventh Saturday. He hit .167 with a triple, a double, three runs and an RBI in his first five appearances of the season.
