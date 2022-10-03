Harrison went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday against the Padres.

Harrison has returned to a near everyday role, starting nine of the White Sox's last 10 games. He's quietly hit .321 in that span, though he's tallied only one RBI and three runs scored with no extra-base hits in that span. Harrison swiped his second base of the season Sunday, a disappointing drop from his nine stolen bases in 2021.

