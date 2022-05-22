Harrison isn't starting in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Harrison will get a breather after he went 0-for-4 in the first game of the twin bill. Leury Garcia will start at the keystone and bat seventh in the nightcap.
