Harrison is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Harrison went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during the matinee but won't be in the lineup for Game 2 in Kansas City. Rookie Lenyn Sosa will man the keystone and bat ninth.
