Harrison went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Tigers.

Harrison drew a start for the first time in four games, filling in for Leury Garcia at second base. He delivered an RBI single in the third inning and came around to score after another base knock to lead off the fifth frame. Harrison is hitting just .198/.269/.298 for the season and appears to be relegated to a bench role for the time being.