White Sox's Josh Osich: Called up from Triple-A
Osich was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Osich is up to replace Caleb Frare, who was optioned to Charlotte on Wednesday. The lefty threw 120.1 major-league innings over parts of four major-league innings with the Giants, recording an unimpressive 5.01 ERA.
