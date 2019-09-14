White Sox's Josh Osich: Earns relief win
Osich (3-0) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings versus the Mariners on Friday, allowing three hits while striking out three to earn the win.
Osich was called on to finish the fourth inning in place of starter Dylan Covey, and he was the beneficiary of a big night for the White Sox bats. In 21.2 innings since the start of August, Osich has pitched to a 2.91 ERA with 24 strikeouts and a 1.10 WHIP. It's been a decent second half of the season for the southpaw, who owns a 4.79 ERA and 55:14 K:BB across 62 innings overall this year.
