Osich allowed a home run in one inning in Thursday's 11-5 loss to the Tigers.

It's no surprise to see Osich make a low-leverage appearance or give up a long ball. The 30-year-old left-hander has appeared in 25 games, 18 of them when the White Sox have lost. He has a 5.28 ERA and has given up eight homers over 29 innings (2.5 HR/9).

More News
Our Latest Stories