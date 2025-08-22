The White Sox designated Rojas for assignment Friday.

Rojas hasn't logged an at-bat since August 10 as the White Sox opt to give younger players more action in the final stretch of the regular season. The 31-year-old utility player didn't give the team much of a boost at the plate either, slashing .180/.252/.259 with two home runs and four stolen bases in 211 plate appearances. Should he go unclaimed, Rojas will have the option of electing free agency or remaining within the White Sox organization. Korey Lee was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.