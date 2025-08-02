Rojas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

Rojas has homered in back-to-back games after he added a big insurance run to the White Sox tally in the top of the ninth inning. That brings his season total up to three on the season, a good stretch of baseball for the 31-year-old in what's been an otherwise forgettable campaign. The infielder is slashing a mere .176/.246/.261 on the season, with his .508 OPS on pace to be the worst mark of his career in a season in which he's played at least 60 games.