Rojas (toe) hopes to be back on the field in 3-to-4 days after working out and riding a stationary bike Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's not clear whether returning to a field means resuming baseball activities or playing in games. Rojas is dealing with a hairline fracture in his right big toe, but it's a pain tolerance issue so it's possible he will be able to avoid the injured list. If healthy, Rojas projects to be the White Sox' primary second baseman against right-handed pitching.