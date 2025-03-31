Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Rojas (toe) is not close to beginning a rehab assignment, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The veteran infielder is working his way back from a hairline fracture in his right big toe. While Rojas is eligible for activation Friday, it would appear it's going to take him quite a bit longer to return. Once healthy, Rojas is in line to serve as the White Sox' regular second baseman.

More News