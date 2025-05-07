Rojas went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Royals.

Rojas notched his first two base hits of the season and drove in his second RBI in as many starts. He's batted seventh and eighth in the order while making starts at both second and third base. The White Sox face four right-handers in their next five games and Rojas should continue to be in the lineup while part of a large-side platoon.