White Sox's Joshua Palacios: Grabbing seat Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Palacios is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Houston.
It's the second time over the last three contests that Palacios has been out of the lineup. Andrew Benintendi and Mike Tauchman are in the corner outfield spots for the White Sox and Edgar Quero is at designated hitter.
