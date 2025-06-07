default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Palacios is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Royals on Saturday.

Palacios has reached base safely in each of his last two starts, but he has gone 3-for-24 over his last 11 games. He'll be in the dugout for the start of Saturday's game while Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert and Mike Tauchman man the outfield for the South Siders.

More News