Palacios went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Mariners.

Palacios has served on the large side of a platoon in right field for the White Sox and struggled to just a .218 average across 100 plate appearances. However, he slugged his second home run of the season Wednesday to cap a productive series against the Mariners, during which he went 4-for-10 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI. Both Mike Tauchman (hamstring) and Andrew Benintendi (calf) are on rehab assignments, and Palacios will likely head to a bench role when both are activated.