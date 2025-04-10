The White Sox selected Palacios' contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

The addition of Palacios helps restore some depth to the Chicago outfield after Mike Tauchman (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Andrew Benintendi (adductor) also went on the IL a day earlier, leaving both of Chicago's corner-outfield spots are in flux at the moment. The White Sox will likely mix and match at both spots while Benintendi and Tauchman are on the shelf, with Palacios, Austin Slater, Brooks Baldwin, Michael Taylor and Greg Jones all being candidates to see playing time at either outfield position. The 29-year-old Palacios owns a career .230/.286/.364 slash line with 12 home runs and seven steals over 433 plate appearances across parts of four seasons in the big leagues with Toronto, Washington and Pittsburgh.