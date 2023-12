The White Sox selected Cousin's contract from Double-A Birmingham on Wednesday.

Cousin was signed as an international free agent out of Cuba this past May and now holds a 40-man roster spot leading into the 2024 campaign. The 25-year-old right-hander pitched to a 5.56 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB over 55 minor-league innings (15 starts) in 2023.