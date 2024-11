The White Sox selected Carela's contract from Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Acquired from the Yankees in 2023 in the Keynan Middleton trade, Carela posted a 3.71 ERA and 114:45 K:BB across 106.2 innings covering 23 starts between High-A Winston-Salem and Birmingham in 2024. Just seven of those outings came at Birmingham and he could return to that level to start 2025.