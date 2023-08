The White Sox acquired Carela from the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Keynan Middleton.

A 21-year-old righty, Carela logged a 3.67 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 83.1 innings at High-A Hudson Valley this season. He's a decent enough pitching prospect and will work on continuing to improve his command and control in the coming years to make it as a starter long term.