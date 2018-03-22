White Sox's Juan Minaya: Allows run Wednesday
Minaya allowed one run on one hit over two innings in Wednesday's game against the Padres.
Minaya finished up as the White Sox's closer in 2017, but we're not expecting him to reprise that role. He's given up runs in four straight appearance while allowing three home runs during that span. To see him pitch multiple innings Wednesday suggests manager Rick Renteria is looking elsewhere, such as Joakim Soria or Nate Jones, for his closer.
