The White Sox selected Minaya's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Chicago will add Minaya and Caleb Frare to the bullpen to replace Carson Fulmer and Jose Ruiz, who were both optioned to Charlotte following Saturday's 15-2 loss to the Red Sox. Minaya logged 52 appearances out of the White Sox bullpen in 2018, posting a 3.28 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 58:29 K:BB in 46.2 innings.

