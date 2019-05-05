White Sox's Juan Minaya: Back in big leagues
The White Sox selected Minaya's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Chicago will add Minaya and Caleb Frare to the bullpen to replace Carson Fulmer and Jose Ruiz, who were both optioned to Charlotte following Saturday's 15-2 loss to the Red Sox. Minaya logged 52 appearances out of the White Sox bullpen in 2018, posting a 3.28 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 58:29 K:BB in 46.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...