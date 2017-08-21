Play

Minaya picked up his second save Sunday in Texas despite surrendering one run on one hit with a walk and no strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Minaya came into a 3-0 game after Aaron Bummer walked the leadoff man and immediately proceeded to walk his first batter as well. He then got pinch-hitter Shin Soo Choo to ground into a double play, which proved even more important when the next hitter homered to make it a 3-2 game. Minaya was able to gather himself and get the final out, but he didn't make much progress in cementing the closer role for himself.

