White Sox's Juan Minaya: Barely holds on for second save
Minaya picked up his second save Sunday in Texas despite surrendering one run on one hit with a walk and no strikeouts in the ninth inning.
Minaya came into a 3-0 game after Aaron Bummer walked the leadoff man and immediately proceeded to walk his first batter as well. He then got pinch-hitter Shin Soo Choo to ground into a double play, which proved even more important when the next hitter homered to make it a 3-2 game. Minaya was able to gather himself and get the final out, but he didn't make much progress in cementing the closer role for himself.
