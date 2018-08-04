Minaya allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning and was tagged with a blown save in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Rays.

Minaya was part of an eighth-inning crew that blew a 2-0 lead and illustrated the unsettled nature of the White Sox's back-end picture. After a shift-beating infield single off Jace Fry, Minaya was victimized by two stolen bases and a wild pitch that allowed the Rays to tie the game. Luis Avilan, another member of Chicago's committee of closers, prevented any further damage in the eighth inning, but ran into a spot of trouble of his own making in the ninth.