White Sox's Juan Minaya: Blows save chance
Minaya allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning and was tagged with a blown save in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Rays.
Minaya was part of an eighth-inning crew that blew a 2-0 lead and illustrated the unsettled nature of the White Sox's back-end picture. After a shift-beating infield single off Jace Fry, Minaya was victimized by two stolen bases and a wild pitch that allowed the Rays to tie the game. Luis Avilan, another member of Chicago's committee of closers, prevented any further damage in the eighth inning, but ran into a spot of trouble of his own making in the ninth.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart