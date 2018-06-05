The White Sox added Minaya to the big-league roster to serve as the 26th man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Minaya appeared in five games for Chicago earlier this season, accruing a 10.80 ERA and 3.60 WHIP with five strikeouts across 3.1 innings. He figures to provide the bullpen with a fresh arm during the doubleheader.

