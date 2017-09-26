Minaya notched his seventh save, working around one hit in a scoreless inning in Monday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Minaya has converted four consecutive save opportunities, though there's been some sturm und drang in between. Chicago's closer-by-default has allowed 11 hits, four runs and hit two batters over the eight-game run (7.0 IP) in which he's recorded those four saves. Hopefully for fantasy owners who are desperate for saves, Minaya doesn't throw in a clunker over the final few days.