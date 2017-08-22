White Sox's Juan Minaya: Completes clean inning for third save of season
Minaya struck out one in a clean inning of work to record his third save of the season Monday against the White Sox.
A day after closing out a win over the Rangers, Minaya needed just 14 pitches to sit down the side in order. He had allowed three runs in his previous four innings of work, so this outing was a step in the right direction. Minaya, who has converted saves in each of his last three appearances, but those have all come in the last four days and could see him rested if a save situation arises Tuesday against the Twins.
More News
