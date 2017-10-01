Minaya struck out one in a perfect ninth inning against the Indians on Saturday en route to his ninth save of the season.

The 27-year-old has provided a nice late-season lift for his fantasy owners, racking up five saves in the last 10 days. He became the closer by default after the White Sox traded away David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle, Anthony Swarzak and Tyler Clippard during the summer. Minaya's issues with walks and homers make him a risky bet heading into 2018.