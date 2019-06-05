Minaya allowed one hit and struck out one over two innings in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the Nationals.

Minaya has quietly put together a nice season out of the White Sox's bullpen. His two innings Tuesday extended his scoreless streak to nine innings over six appearances, and the right-hander has a 1.17 ERA over 15.1 innings in 2019. None of his outings, however, have been in high-leverage spots. While he's not going to threaten Alex Colome for closing duties, Minaya became the temporary closer in 2017 (nine saves) after the White Sox traded David Robertson. If Chicago eventually deals Colome, Minaya is putting together a body of work that could thrust him into a more prominent role.